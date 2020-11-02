Local Groups Gather for Candlelight Vigil to Encourage Voting

Monday evening, a group gathered for a nonpartisan candlelight vigil in front of the Traverse City courthouse.

Local groups like northern Michigan E3 attended, along with elected officials, clergy members, and neighbors.

The group gathered to encourage the community to exercise their right to vote, and that each voice matters.

They also pushed for voters to be respectful of one another, no matter who they voted for.

“One of the most important things that’s we can do today is to bring the community together in a peaceful, nonpartisan gathering; to focus on the care that we have for one another. But also our commitment to our democracy,” said Rev. Dr. Wendy Voncourter.

The coalition that organized the vigil, We Make Michigan will be holding Count Every Vote rallies across Michigan this Wednesday, urging patience as every vote is tallied.