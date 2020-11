Icy Roads Cause 13 Crashes in Grand Traverse County

Multi CRash 2

Multi Crash 3

Multi Crash 1

Police say icy roads caused 13 crashes in Grand Traverse County Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, state police say the area of M-113 near Van’s Lane in Fife Lake Township got really icy.

The crashes included eight cars, two semis, a box truck, a tow truck and a county salt truck.

It forced the highway to close for more than three hours.