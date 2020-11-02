Houghton Lake Restaurant Creates Fun Incentive for Customers to Give Contact Information

Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services is requiring restaurants and bars to take customers contact information to help contact tracing.

So, the Back Door Saloon in Houghton Lake decided to create a fun incentive instead through a raffle.

When customers enter their information, they’ll fill out a ticket. By the end of the week, they’ll put all of the tickets in a raffle and draw two names.

One will win a $20 gift card and the other will win an apparel item.

Jennifer Benson, general manager of the Back Door Saloon, says, “I just want people to understand that servers, just be nice to them, our bartenders. We’re just trying to follow the rules that we’re given, these are not our rules per say, so if people can just be nice and be kind it would be best for everybody.”

The Back Door Saloon hopes the raffle will be a fun incentive for customers to give out their contact information instead of a burden.