Homeland Security Expert Warns of Disinformation Surrounding Election Day

The day before Election Day is not just a big push for campaigns, but also for bad actors spreading disinformation.

The nation’s top intelligence officials say the days leading up to, and days following the election, is when the most disinformation is spread.

“There going to be a lot of people trying to create mischief, don’t make it easy for them,” former homeland security official Dr. Steven Bucci said.

He, along with our nation’s intelligence officials, are warning of election disinformation in the coming days.

“It’s as real as it’s ever been,” Dr. Bucci said. “There are more means in which bad guys can do that.”

Dr. Bucci says we have to be extra vigilant with the information we consume in the days ahead.

“At midnight on Tuesday night, we’re probably not going to know who the next president is going to be,” Dr. Bucci said. “People can’t take that as a sign of catastrophe, give the government a couple days to sort through it.”

He says that time between polls closing, and a winner being announced, will be most vulnerable to disinformation.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who are deliberately trying to stir folks up and feed us bad information,” Dr. Bucci said. “They want to see disruption of our system. It’s a time where calm and reason is really going to be critical.”

His suggestion…

“Stay calm, let the system work its way out. Then in the end of it if you think there’s a problem that’s when you do that legal protesting,” Dr. Bucci said. “Find out if what you’re about to act on is really the truth before you do it. Otherwise you’re going to be part of the problem and not part of the solution.”