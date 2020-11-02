Healthy Living: Psoriasis and Your Teeth
About 7.5 million Americans have psoriasis and about 40% of those patients also have joint inflammation that produces painful arthritis symptoms.
Now, new research suggests one surprising potential cause for the condition and some preventive measures patients can take.
Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.
The Ohio State University study also reinforced earlier studies that found family history of psoriasis, smoking and obesity could be predictors of the condition.