Float Therapy: Rest and Relaxation for your Mind and Body

Life is full of so many distractions, especially in the year 2020. A great way to escape the stress, pain, and anxiety that may fill your life is by trying float therapy. This relatively new form of therapy has become a hot trend across the United States. In January of this year, Solitude Float and Wellness Spa opened its doors in Traverse City.

Matt Davis, owner of Solitude Float and Wellness Spa explains, “We have pods. They’re filled with 11 inches of water and 1000 pounds of Epsom salt. When you put that much Epsom salt in that little bit of water, it actually changes the buoyancy so when you get in you literally float on the surface.”

The benefits of float therapy include reducing stress and anxiety, helping with chronic pain, muscle fatigue, PTSD, etc. The sessions last an hour and once you’re in the pod, you have full control of the music and twinkle lights.

This is a great way to socially distance as well. The Solitude team is consistently sanitizing and cleaning the spaces. Davis says, “it’s a very isolated activity so you’d really do it by yourself you’re not around other people. We have an incredible filtration system which keeps the water completely clean. This is a system which is contained in actually filters the water to what would be FDA approved drinking water.”

If you are interested in giving float therapy a try, you can book your appointment online or do a ‘walk-in’ appointment. Floats start at $79 for a 60-minute session and if it’s your first time they offer a 25% discount which knocks it down to $59.

