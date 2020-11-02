Experts Say President, Vice President’s Visit to Traverse City is Both Politically and Historically Significant

The Trump campaign has been hitting the campaign trail hard in Michigan in recent weeks, but his Monday visit to Traverse City is important for a few reasons.

The November 2 visit from the president and vice president is not only politically significant, it’s also historically significant.

Political science experts say it’s a big deal that they’re here together and chose the cherry capital as one of their final stops ahead of election day.

“Showing up to Traverse City with the vice president in tow is a big way to tell the voters the president believes that their votes matter and that he wants them to come out and vote for him,” said political science professor Dr. Scott LaDeur.

Dr. LaDeur from North Central Michigan College says it’s rare to see the sitting president and VP together for something like this.

“In general, they don’t like to do that, outside of very well-maintained and secured areas, simply because of the continuity of government issues,” said Dr. LaDeur.

This visit shows how important Michigan and Northern Michigan could be to winning the election.

“What the president needs to do clearly to win a state like Michigan is to try to offset some losses that he’s going to suffer in suburban southeast Michigan and in places like Oakland county and Kent county, with kind of increased turnout in Northern Michigan,” he said.

Political expert Rachel Rei Gordon points out that 2016 was a tight race in the mitten.

“When trump won in 2016 he only won by like 10,000 votes,” said Gordon. “That’s a really close margin and like for context, you know, Traverse City’s population is 15,000.”

Four years ago, one of the president’s final rallies was in Grand Rapids, another place he’s visiting Monday.

“So, I think there’s a little bit of a kind of a the ‘greatest hits’ approach to this, so kind of trying to recreate some of that energy,” said Dr. LaDeur. “So you’re really just trying to kind of push chips into a certain direction and this is where they’ve chosen to do it.”