Eta Strengthens into Hurricane

Tropical storm Eta has now strengthened into a hurricane in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says Eta has seen winds of up to 75 mph.

Eta is a Category 1 hurricane right now.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Nicaragua early Tuesday morning. Flash flooding and river flooding is expected to hit parts of Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Central America.

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season and now ties the record for the number of storms in a single season, which was set back in 2005.