Boyne City Main Street Awarded Great American Main Street Award

Boyne City Main Street is celebrating some national recognition.

On Friday, Boyne City Main Street was awarded the Great American Main Street Award.

It’s the top honor within the commercial district revitalization field and is awarded to just three communities each year.

After being named a semifinalist two other times, Boyne City Main Street says they are so excited to take this award home.

“It’s super exciting for us. It really just validates a lot of the work that we’ve been doing,” said Boyne City Main Street Executive Director Kelsie King-Duff. “You think you’re on the right path and we think we’ve done some cool projects and this just kind of helps bring that home.”

She says they couldn’t have done this without all the help of their community partners.