Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Contemporary Home in Sleeping Bear Dunes

This week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Home takes us to a gorgeous, contemporary home on the banks of Lake Michigan in the heart of Sleeping Bear Dunes.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Empire to show you around the dune-side dream home.

“The more you look around, the more you realize that all the thoughtful details that you know you just don’t see in every home,” said John Martin, owner and broker for The Martin Company.

This one of a kind, four-bed, and four-bath lake house has 160 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan.

The custom home takes advantage of every square inch of floor space with its built in seating and storage.

The beautiful features of this home are also built to last like the nearly indestructible, poured concrete countertop.

“If you drop your wineglass on it, you probably are going to have to get another wine glass but the kitchen is equipped with everything JennAir, Viking, multiple dishwashers, multiple sinks, it’s just a really fun place to gather before you shoot out across to the screened in porch for dinner,” said Martin.

As you make your way upstairs, you’ll find an amazing office space but when it’s time for a break, you can make your way to the 3rd floor landing for some freighter watching.

The panoramic views from the massive master suite are incredible from the moment you wake up, until the spectacular Lake Michigan sunset.

“The master suite itself is really two rooms, a bed sleeping area and what the owners call a snore-a-torium, in case somebody needs to go where they can’t be heard and the bathroom is just everything is just high end,” he said.

With such a beautiful setting, you are sure to have visitors and for those occasions there is a great, private guest house.

“The guest house is 1,000 square feet. One bedroom, one bath deluxe guest room. Completely equipped with a complete kitchen and some really great views,” said Martin.

This fantastic home is set right in the heart of “the most beautiful place in America”.

“This home is about in the middle of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is 65 miles of shoreline,” he said. “Great views, plenty of space and it’s just a very, very special spot.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

