3-Car Crash in Williamsburg Closes M-72 Intersection

A multiple-car crash is impacting drivers in Williamsburg.

A portion of M-72 is closed after a 3-car crash at the intersection with Williamsburg Road.

Drivers are told to use caution and avoid the area. One possible route is Elk Lake to Cram, to Ayers, then south on Cook.

Grand Traverse 911 says it will take a while to clear the scene.