Trump campaign returns to Michigan full of confidence

Anybody running for President this late in the election season expects to have a chance to win and the Trump campaign isn’t letting polls showing them lagging behind, slow them down.

It didn’t four years ago and isn’t in 2020.

Wth two days until Election Day, President Donald Trump is holding three Michigan rallies in that time, including Sunday in Macomb County. Many people may say it’s him being desperate but it’s the same method that got him to the win in 2016.

The last two rallies in Michigan have had press passes saying ‘Make America Great Again Victory Rally’ and that just echoes the confidence they have on the campaign trail.

“I love you too and I must because I wouldn’t be standing here because it’s freezing out,” said Trump to thousands of supporters in Washington, Michigan Sunday.

The howls of the wind were drowned out by the howls of his fans.

“You must love Trump, said the president, “This place is packed.”

Scenes like this would give you the idea President Trump is running away with the election but a look at polls around the country, show big leads for Joe Biden, across different networks and publications.

To keep the confidence, Trump focuses state by state.

“We’re leading in Florida, we’re leading in Georgia, forget Texas we’re leading there too,” he said.

Because in the end, that’s how you win. Taking states and getting to 270 electoral votes, not winning the popular election.

“Turn out, turn out, turn out. We need our voters to turn out,” said Ronna McDaniel, GOP National Chairwoman, “They are going to turn out and they’re going to vote for Republicans up and down the ticket. Not just for President Trump but also John James”

The president had several campaign stop scheduled the rest of Sunday. He will finish the campaign with five rallies on Monday, including one in Traverse City and one in Grand Rapids.