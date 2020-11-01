Traverse City Central High School to Close Monday, Nov. 2 after Someone Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Traverse City Area Public Schools says the Grand Traverse County Health Department alerted them of a positive case of coronavirus to Traverse City Central High School.

TC Central’s building will be closed on Monday, November 2, while health officials complete contact tracing, but students will be able to learn remotely that day.

Tuesday, November 3 is a previously scheduled no-school day, and face to face learning will resume at Central High School on Wednesday, November 4.

In a statement, the school released more details about their instruction plans:

“The Central High School campus will be closed to students and staff on Monday, November 2, 2020, and instruction will be delivered remotely. Classes will follow the remote school schedule. UpNorth Virtual Live and Face-to-Face students will log into their Google Meets Classroom using their teacher codes for each hour in order to receive instructions for their daily classes. The TBAISD – Career-Tech Center (CTC) was already scheduled to be closed on Monday, November 2nd due to professional development for TBAISD staff. All students and staff are asked to stay home during the remote learning days, this includes CHS students who attend NMC dual enrollment classes. All school sponsored activities and events are cancelled. Any rescheduling information will be shared directly by the program leading the activity or event. All other Traverse City Area Public Schools buildings will continue face-to-face instruction.”

Local health officials are investigating the case and will alert close contacts who have been affected. If a student or staff member is not contacted, that means they were not identified as a close contact.

Further, the district reminds parents to monitor their children, and also advises that lunch will still be available for pickup on Monday:

“Parents and community members are reminded to continue to monitor themselves and their children closely for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

As an additional precaution, the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected again and any buses or other potentially affected areas will receive an additional cleaning and disinfection prior to student and staff use. Breakfast and lunch for Central High School students will be available for pickup at Eastern Elementary School from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on November 2nd. Enter at the side entrance labeled “Extended Day Parking.”

More information can be found here:

www.tcaps.net/safestart.