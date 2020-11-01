Mio Ausable School to Close Monday, Nov. 2 After Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Mio Ausable School will be closed on Monday, November 2, after one student tested positive for coronavirus.

School officials say the building will be closed so crews could disinfect and clean, and so that health administrators could complete their contact tracing.

They say they will be open on Tuesday, November 3.

If anyone has been affected by the student with COVID-19, they will be contacted by the school and the health department.