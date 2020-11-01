Guests Must Pre-Register for Monday Rally with President Trump, Vice President in Traverse City

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will speak in Traverse City on Monday, November 2, and interested guests must register in advance to attend.

The duo will be speaking at 5 p.m. at the Avflight Hangar on the grounds of the Cherry Capital Airport.

Guests must pre-register to obtain tickets, and ticketed guests will be required to park at the Cherryland Center Mall. Shuttle services will be running to take them to the event.

Guests will not be allowed to park at the airport airline terminal.

Airport access roads will be closed to ALL traffic on Monday, Nov. 2.

All guests MUST PRE-REGISTER to obtain event tickets by visiting https://events.donaldjtrump.com

-30-