Emergency Manager Gives Winter Preparedness Tips Amid Early Snow

Even though Sunday’s flurries were small compared to what can be expected this winter, Leelanau County is already preparing for the worst.

The Leelanau County Emergency Manager, Matt Ansorge, says that now is the time to make sure your family is prepared.

“It’s always good to go through and check your doorways, your windows, to find out if you need to add extra caulk, some weather stripping. Now is a good time to do it before there’s four feet of snow on the ground,” says Ansorge.

He says they are working on having open communications with other community agencies.

They say their new relationship with the Leelanau County Road Commission could be a big help this year.

Ansorge says, “We want to make sure their trucks know areas of need that may not be immediately along their route.”

Leelanau County says it’s also time to start paying more attention on the roads.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be snow on the road way to be slippery. So getting back into the swing of winter driving is always kind of a challenge for everybody,” said Ansorge.

The owner of Appearance Unlimited in Traverse City, Michael Autry, says it’s important to keep your car stocked with winter equipment in case of emergency.

“An extra gallon of water in case you every get stuck and are waiting somebody, some extra blankets are always an amazing thing to have. Probably one of the most important thing is snow tires,” said Autry.

He says if you wait to long, it could be too late. “Now is the time to get after those things you kind of put off waiting for the first snow,”

Autry said.

Follow 9&10 News for more update on how much snow we should be expecting.