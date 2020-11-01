Collins Elementary in Houghton Lake to Transition to Virtual Learning between Nov. 2-6 due to Lack of Substitute Teachers

Collins Elementary School in Houghton Lake will be transitioning to virtual learning for the week of November 2 due to “lack of substitute teachers.”

An administrator says Collins Elementary school building will be closed. The other buildings in the district will not be impacted.

November 6 there will be no school due to a previously scheduled professional day for staff.

In a letter to parents, the district said this:

“As you are aware, COVID-19 has impacted the Houghton Lake Community School District and more specifically, our Collins Elementary community. Through contact tracing, the local health department has required several members of our school community to quarantine. The lack of available substitute teachers and support staff has created a need for Collins Elementary (GSRP and K-6th grade) to transition to remote learning from Monday, November 2nd through Thursday, November 5th. There will be no school on Friday, November 6th, as this is a professional learning day for all staff.

Collins Elementary parent-teacher conferences will still be held next week on Wednesday, November 4th from 4:00-7:00pm, but they will all be virtual; via Zoom or phone. Our second conference date will be Thursday, November 12th from 4:00-7:00pm. Your child’s classroom teacher will communicate with you to determine the best time to contact you to conference. Please note, we are also working to schedule a new date for school pictures. We will let you know this information as soon as possible.

We want you to know we are continuing to work diligently to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We will provide you with additional updates in regards to our November 9th Return to Learn plan as they become available. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call.”

To read the letter, go here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bTKi7BoYtF73tXbHQlfkjUXDpF5x6xpYJrl3oOpRQzo/edit?fbclid=IwAR1v-RWQeeVnW5zpFslS2Y_c3DVBub9QI88lfHPxlzi-ELsJF-eJTLo3W-U