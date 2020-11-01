Lake City Neighbors Host Charity Dinner for Woman with Rare Bladder Cancer

The wintry weather didn’t stop one Northern Michigan community from supporting a neighbor in need.

Ashley Johnson and her sister hosted a charity dinner in Lake City to raise money for their mom, who was diagnosed with a rare form of incurable bladder cancer.

The family hopes the benefit dinner will help them pay medical bills and other expenses.

The event featured a silent auction and homemade spaghetti dinner.

Johnson said, “Her husband has been taking work off for the past couple months, so this is just to help them with finances and her medical bills.”

The family is grateful for everyone who came out and showed support.