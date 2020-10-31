Michigan Officials Report 3,792 New COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,792 new cases of the coronavirus and 31 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 178,180 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,340COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 174,388 confirmed cases with 7,309 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Today the recovery total was updated

As of October 30, 121,093 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).