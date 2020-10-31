Fmr. President Barack Obama Headlines Campaign Stop with Joe Biden in Flint

Former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden headlined back to back campaign stops in Michigan Saturday. The duo stumped in Flint and later Detroit for two events.

In Flint, the pair spoke event alongside Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

Obama called Biden his “brother” and said he’s honest and has strong integrity.

“I love Joe Biden. He will be a great president…for eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision,” said Obama. “He’s got the character and experience to make us a better country.”

The 44th president also gave blistering remarks about President Trump’s character.

“He’s never shown interest in…helping anyone but him or his friends, [he’s] not treating the presidency as anything more than a reality show to give him the attention he craves,” said Obama. “Tweeting at the TV doesn’t fix things, making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better.”

He said Trump could have done many things earlier this year to curb the pandemic, and says Biden has a plan to lead the nation towards healing.

“Joe’s not gonna screw up testing. Joe’s not gonna call scientist ‘idiots’, he’s not gonna hold super spreader events around the country,” said Obama. “This Tuesday, everything is on the line.”

A crowd of supporters who drove in to watch the event honked their horns as Biden was brought onto the stage. Biden started his speech by telling voters “the power to change the country is not figuratively, it is literally in your hands.”

He says if he’s elected, he will implement health and safety changes on day one to slow the spread of the virus.

“National mandate, mask wearing, social distancing, testing, tracing all things as President Obama just said, should’ve and could’ve been put in place months ago,” said Biden. “We’re going to act to get COVID under control.”

Biden also emphasized unity. While millions have already voted, he says he will work for all Americans not just the ones who voted for him.

“I’m running as a proud democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard as those who don’t support me as those who do, that’s the job of a president,” he said.

Both Biden and Obama emphasized voting.

After the Flint rally, the duo went south to Detroit for another campaign event.