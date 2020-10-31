Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Nugent Team Up for Campaign in Traverse City

The Trump campaign visited Michigan on Saturday.

Donald Trump Jr. addressed supporters at Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City.

Trump Jr. and Ted Nugent stumped for the president as part of the Make America Great Again presidential campaign.

Dozens of Trump supporters attended the rally. It was just one of many rallies across the state that Donald Trump Jr. was attending to raise support for his father’s campaign.

He spoke about the importance of this election and protecting the first and second amendments.

“You guys have a decision to make. You want to elect a 47-year career brat politician, or someone who’s willing to actually fight?” said Trump Jr.

He also touched on his father’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re beating every expectation. We’re ahead of this, we’re getting it under control, we’ve got the therapeutics, they’re pushing the vaccine through at warp speed, because you have a guy that knows how to work with business, real business to work with government to accelerate these things. Joe Biden wouldn’t do it, he’d say lets lock it down.”

This week, many more Trump surrogates will be campaigning in Michigan, including Ivanka Trump, and on Monday, President Trump and Vice President Pence will be stopping by Traverse City.