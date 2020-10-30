Traverse City Immaculate Conception Students Celebrate All Saints Day

Students at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City celebrated All Saints Day with a long-standing tradition.

All Saints Day is a Catholic Holy Day of Obligation that celebrates the lives of all the saints.

Each year, students in the fourth grade research a saint, give a presentation on that saint, and then dress up as the saint to parade around the school.

It’s a day the Principal Jessica Lesinski says everyone looks forward to, year after year.

“It’s something our students look forward to. They get to research and spend a lot of time learning about [saints]. So it’s something that kind of builds up over the years and our little ones get to see it happen and when they get in fourth grade they get the honor and privilege in doing this fun project.”

Lesinski says the rest of the students also held celebrations in their classrooms for the feast day.