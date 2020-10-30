Thousands Gather in Waterford for Pres. Trump Rally Just Days Before Election

With four days to go before Election Day, the campaigns are back in Michigan this weekend for that final push.

That includes another stop by President Donald Trump Friday, with even more coming before Tuesday.

Thousands of people are waiting in Waterford for President Trump to take the podium for the third Michigan rally in past two weeks.

In 2016, President Trump also hammered Michigan hard in the final days, including a final stop at 1 a.m. on Election Day in Grand Rapids.

It must have worked because he flipped a consistently blue state to the GOP by just 10,704 votes.

On top of his rally Friday, he will be back in Sterling Heights on Sunday. Then Monday, the day before Election Day, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning to finish the campaign in Michigan with the final two stop: one in Traverse City and the other in Grand Rapids.

The stop in Traverse City will be the first visit by a sitting president since George W. Bush ran for reelection in 2004.