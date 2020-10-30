Retiring Well: 7 Mistakes People Make When Choosing an Advisor

The stock market swings have caused many people to reevaluate their retirement portfolio.

The pandemic is only adding more ups and downs, not only in our daily lives, but in our financial lives.

There’s a lot to learn, and many terms and definitions can be confusing.

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show Retiring Well.

This week they’ll explain orphan accounts, the seven mistakes people make when choosing an advisor and the effects of low oil.

“I talk about, in the show, a little bit how they got negative territory for a short period of time in the pandemic. And that’s because you’ve got those that are buying oil for the future, because they need gas and oil so they buy ahead of time. Then you have the speculators in the market too,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.