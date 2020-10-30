Producer Picks: Halloween in the NICU

Here’s some cuteness and a great story to end this last week in October.

Two crafty women made 130 costumes for the tiniest babies at the Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center at Spectrum Health Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

The costumes featured pumpkins, cupcakes, butterflies, doughnuts, Batman and Superman, and for this weekend’s big game, tiny Michigan and MSU football players. Each of these adorable outfits were placed carefully on the smallest patients in the neonatal unit, and gave parents a chance to see their little ones all dressed up for Halloween.

One of the volunteers who helped make the costumes said, “With everything that has been going on this year, I just thought this would be a real pick me up. I think seeing a baby in a costume just makes you feel good”.

