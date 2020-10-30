Pres. Trump, Biden Head to Midwest

We’re in the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election.

Friday President Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will both head to the Midwest where they will hold several rallies in key battleground states, including Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Both candidates held campaign events in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. President Trump focused on positive economic data, while Biden talked about President Trump’s campaign rallies and how they could be spreading the novel coronavirus.

The President said, “We are doing great. Did you see the number today? 33.1 GDP, the biggest in the history of our country by almost triple. Almost triple.”

Biden said, “Donald Trump has waved the white flag, abandoned our families, and surrendered to the virus.”

More than 81 million voters have already cast ballots this year. The numbers suggest 2020’s turnout could be the highest in more than a century.

Vice President Mike Pence was also on the campaign trail holding an event in Minnesota, and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, appeared on the T.V. show “The View” Monday.

And if you need to know anything before the election, Northern Michigan’s News Leader has you covered. We have useful tools like candidate information, state and local proposals, and answers to your voting questions. Just click on the election banner on the home page.