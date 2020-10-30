Petoskey Cancels Downtown Trick-or-Treat, Jack O’ Lantern Walk

Downtown Petoskey announced its Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Jack O’ Lantern Walk scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Petoskey’s Downtown Management Board says increasing COVID-19 cases, spikes in numbers of school and classroom closings and the revised epidemic order issued by the state health department indicated “that holding an event that would draw hundreds of people together was not wise or responsible.”

The Downtown Management Board says they believe their decision to cancel the event is for the “greater good of all.

Those with questions about the canceled event should call the downtown office at 231.622.8501.