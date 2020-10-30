Pelosi: Pandemic Relief Talks End Without Resolution

Negations on a new COVID-19 stimulus relief bill are over.

Uncertainty abounds Friday morning for people and businesses looking for economic relief as a result of the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally ended pandemic relief talks with the Trump administration Friday. The two parties couldn’t come to agreement on testing, aid to local governments and business liability.

Pelosi says she believes Joe Biden will be elected president and she hopes to work with a Biden administration to get something done.