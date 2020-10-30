MTM On The Road: Downtown Harbor Springs Skeleton Brings Out Businesses’ Creativity

If you walk around downtown Harbor Springs, you might notice skeletons arising!

It’s all part of their Skeletour, organized by the chamber of commerce. Local businesses had the opportunity to decorate skeletons in their own creative way. While it’s a competition, it’s all meant to be fun and unite the community.

You’ll see skeletons riding bikes, skeletons drinking coffee, and even skeletons scaling buildings.

And you can either walk or drive to check out all the different skeletons in town.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a glimpse at some of the many skeletons.