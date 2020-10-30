Michigan Officials Report 3,168 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,168 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 174,388 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,309 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 171,220 confirmed cases with 7,298 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 23, 114,939 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Downtown Petoskey announces its Downtown Trick or Treat and Jack O’ Lantern Walk scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Petoskey’s Downtown Management Board says increasing COVID-19 cases, spikes in numbers of school and classroom closings and the revised epidemic order issued by the state health department indicated “that holding an event that would draw hundreds of people together was not wise or responsible.”

The Downtown Management Board says they believe their decision to cancel the event is for the “greater good of all.

Those with questions about the canceled event should call the downtown office at (231) 622-8501.

The state’s COVID-19 restrictions relaxed immensely when the State Supreme Court ruled against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Now they are slowly being replaced by epidemic orders.

These orders from the state are allowed because they are technically not being done by Whitmer, instead by the Department of Health and Human Services through epidemic orders based on health threats.

Thursday, the state reported a record number of cases. Hospitalizations are up, positive rates are up and deaths are continuing to add up, higher than the previous peaks.

The U.S. is about to pass 9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Facui, says the number of new cases nationwide is stunning.

Nearly 95% of the country’s population lives in a state where cases are rising.

In Kansas, hospitals are overburdened and deaths are rising. Their governor is strongly considering a mask mandate.

To help find a balance between the economy and keeping people safe, New York City will now allow about 40,000 stores to sell their products on the sidewalk.

Negations on a new COVID-19 stimulus relief bill are over.

Uncertainty abounds Friday morning for people and businesses looking for economic relief as a result of the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally ended pandemic relief talks with the Trump administration Friday. The two parties couldn’t come to agreement on testing, aid to local governments and business liability.

Pelosi says she believes Joe Biden will be elected president and she hopes to work with a Biden administration to get something done.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.