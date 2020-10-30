Illinois Judge to Rule on Rittenhouse Extradition Hearing to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge will rule Friday on Kyle Rittenhouse’s extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two demonstrators during protests in Kenosha. The protests were in response to the police involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

If extradited, Rittenhouse will go on trial for homicide charges.

His lawyers say he was acting in self-defense. Rittenhouse’s mother is one of the people set to testify Friday during the hearing.