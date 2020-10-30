Healthy Living: Augmented Reality for Spine Surgery

Spinal surgery is a last resort when medications and non-surgical treatments are not working.

The surgery itself must be precise to get the best outcomes.

Now there’s a new FDA approved augmented reality device that’s helping surgeons have a more accurate and faster surgery, translating to a better recovery for patients.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has the details on the device that is bringing AR to the OR.

Right now, the device is approved to only be used in spinal surgery, but Augmedics, the company who designed the headset, has future plans to use this for other surgeries.