GTPulse: Celebrate Halloween Tomorrow at Traverse Area District Library









What will all of our darling little goblins and ghouls do this Halloween? Halloween in Michigan has almost always been a bit of a letdown. Fall here is like the ugly twin of Spring, it’s wet and rainy most of the time, but instead of the hope that warmer temperatures bring, we know that it’s only getting colder from here. Every year the costume that I had meticulously put together would all be for not. Rainy evenings and chilly temperatures force the need for a coat every Halloween, dampening costumes and spirits of Michigander kids everywhere. This year is obviously challenging for different reasons. Health officials are advising against extensive trick-or-treating this year, which has left some parents and kids without a plan of how they’ll celebrate this spooky, pandemic Halloween season. Once again, the community hero of the day is Traverse Area District Library. They’re providing a free Halloween scavenger hunt for all elementary-aged children, goody bags included!

The scavenger hunt is based on Goodnight Goon, a ‘petrifying parody’ of the popular children’s classic Goodnight Moon. There are six stations where kids will be tasked to find the lurking goon each time, before claiming their prize. There are three stations outside and three stations inside to promote distancing, and to make folks who would rather not go inside more comfortable.

The story is broken up into parts and each station has a call-in number where an excerpt from the story can be heard. Additionally, two pumpkin contests will be held. Visitors can vote for their favorite staff pumpkin display inside the library, and entries from children who submitted their own will be selected too.

Each department in the library worked on an intricate, pumpkin-based display that are spread out throughout the library. Some being inspired by old traditions like a pumpkin made to look like a bubblegum machine, and others are more modern, like a little baby Yoda (aww.)

Halloween decorations are inside and outside of the building and are truly a fun and creative sight to see for all ages. Masks are required and costumes are encouraged. Head over to Woodmere Traverse Area District Library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, and have yourself a happy Halloween!

To stay updated on stories like these, join the newsletter community.