Don’t Throw Your Pumpkin in the Trash, Compost it

We spend much of October and a part of November surrounded by the theme of gourds, like pumpkins. And, like with many fruits, they decay, mold, and can be hard to get rid of, especially if you picked a giant pumpkin. Instead of tossing them in the trash, many Michigan recycling centers do accept your rotting jack-o-lanterns.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is encouraging everyone this year to put their pumpkins to good use. Most organic or food materials can be turned into compost, which will ultimately help reduce the waste amount in landfills, and helps nourish the soil.

You can check here to see if your local recycling center accepts ‘food scraps’.

If that’s not an option, you can always try home composting. Click here to learn more about EGLE’s guidelines for home composting, including the do’s and don’ts, and how to get the most out of your compost.