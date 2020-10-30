COGnition Discovery and Science Center Offering Safe and Inviting Spot for Kids of All Ages To Explore

COGnition, a Science and Discovery Center in Beulah is bringing in people of all ages the chance to explore and discover the world around them. Kimmee Wenkel, the founder and executive director of the non-profit says, “Our human experience is built around awe and wonder and being imaginative, inventive and creative— being able to question things.”

Carrie Rains, a local mother of four says, “There’s not a ton to do in this area other than outside activities like hiking and stuff but to have a warm place to be that has a lot of activities— not far from home is fun!” COGnition is a blank canvas for families to come and choose their own unique experience. “The messy projects, the noise, the balls rolling across the floor, the big refrigerator boxes— all the things your kids want to do at home but you’re like ‘oh, I don’t have time for it or it’s too chaotic.’ This is that place,” explains Wenkel.

COGnition recently expanded and moved into a newer/larger space. Their community has helped them out and poured their energy into this non-profit over the years. They are doing everything they can to keep the lights on and door open.

They are currently opening the space by appointment only and regularly cleaning/sanitizing. The price of entry is $7 or $75 for a family annual pass.

