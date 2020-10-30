CHOICES of Manistee Receives Two Grants for Building Updates, COVID-19 Relief

A domestic violence shelter in Manistee received two large grants from the DTE and Consumer’s Energy Foundations.

CHOICES of Manistee County serves the whole county with their emergency shelter and support agency.

The Consumer’s Energy Foundation gave a $14,160 grant to help with the expense of replacing their 20-year-old roof. Grants received from 100 Women Who Care and the Little River Charity Golf Outing earlier this year also went toward fixing the roof.

CHOICES was also one of 45 shelters across the state to receive a grant from the DTE foundation, who set aside $1 million to help alleviate financial stress due to COVID-19.

“It relieves the concern primarily over our capital improvement needs. Most nonprofits have a facilities management plan,” said Executive Director Jacqueline Kiszelik. “We wish we had the funding to do these kinds of things. Being able to get the roofing back on the facility that’s going to keep it secure for another 20 years is very comforting and a great relief to us.”

CHOICES hopes to start their roofing project in the spring.