Alpena Man Charged with Having Meth

An Alpena man is facing drug charges after troopers say they found drugs in a tackle box.

State police say Aaron Long of Black River was pulled over on US-23 for a moving violation in Alpena Township on Tuesday.

Upon pulling over he exited his car and began walking away because he didn’t have a license.

Long stopped when troopers ordered him to.

Troopers say when they searched the vehicle they found marijuana and meth in a tackle box.

Long is charged with possession of methamphetamine.