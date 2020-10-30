Alpena Man Charged with Having Meth
An Alpena man is facing drug charges after troopers say they found drugs in a tackle box.
State police say Aaron Long of Black River was pulled over on US-23 for a moving violation in Alpena Township on Tuesday.
Upon pulling over he exited his car and began walking away because he didn’t have a license.
Long stopped when troopers ordered him to.
Troopers say when they searched the vehicle they found marijuana and meth in a tackle box.
Long is charged with possession of methamphetamine.