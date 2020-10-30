32 Local Schools Sign Open Letter to Families Urging Vigilance as Coronavirus Cases Increase
Dozens of superintendents in Northwest Michigan are asking families to take safety precautions at home and in the community as student coronavirus infections spread.
32 districts in and around Traverse City co-signed a letter to urge the community to make smart choices when it comes to socializing or gathering for the holidays.
Elk Rapids Schools superintendent Julie Brown supported the letter, which suggests modified Thanksgiving and holiday plans as community spread ramps up.
Part of the leader reads, “health officials are urging families to consider modified holiday celebrations that are small, local, and encourage wearing of masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene practices to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Brown says the schools are taking all kinds of safety precautions on their property, but it’s hard to control infections that are happening outside of the classroom.
“So, just reminding parents that when they’re out of our buildings, be as vigilant as we can be outside, it’s going to help us keep kids in school longer,” said Brown. “My advice, [about holidays]: use your best judgment, everyone’s family has their own unique circumstances.”
The district will transition to online learning on Monday, after region six was put back in phase four.
Leland Schools also supported the letter which emphasizes following MDHHS and CDC guidelines. Superintendent Stephanie Long says they’d love to have full classrooms if it is safe to do so. For now, they’re following a hybrid model of schooling.
“We chose, at Leland, to adopt those mitigation strategies of phase four with the expectation that when it became cold weather and flu season, the numbers were going to go up,” said Long.
Another co-signer, Suttons Bay schools say they hope the letter’s message is clear.
“We’re really struggling right now with mixed messaging at local, state and federal levels…so we’re trying to create a simple and clear and understandable and digestible message for our families,” said superintendent Casey Petz.
The letter is below:
Dear Traverse Bay Area regional school community,
On behalf of a consortium of area leaders representing the medical, educational, public health and business communities of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties, we commend the members of these communities for their perseverance and extraordinary patience as we continue to work through this pandemic. While safety remains a top priority, it is a privilege for us to witness the energy in our schools and throughout our business community the past few months. Each day, we are reminded of how critical our combined efforts are in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe and open.
As we approach the holiday season we wish to remind everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow guidance and safety measures from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
With the recent increase of positive cases across the region, health officials are urging families to consider modified holiday celebrations that are small, local, and encourage wearing of masks, social distancing, and proper hygiene practices to help slow the spread of the virus. Our goal is to stay safe, keep our schools open face-to-face, and our businesses and economy moving forward.
Below is guidance from MDHHS and the CDC to consider before, during and after a gathering to stay safe this holiday season.
- MDHHS Celebrating the Holidays During COVID-19: https://www.michigan.gov/…/Celebrating_the_Holidays…
- MDHHS tips on TRAVELING during the holiday season: https://www.michigan.gov/…/Traveling_for_the_Holidays…
- CDC Know Your Travel Risk:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-risk.html
- CDC Know When to Delay Your Travel to Avoid Spreading COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/…/travelers/when-to-delay-travel.html
Our schools are ready to transition to distance learning if the need does arise, and we will continue to work in partnership and follow public health data in the months ahead. We urge you to minimize group gatherings, continue to monitor for symptoms, and practice basic preventative measures (https://www.cdc.gov/…/Young_Mitigation_recommendations…) to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19, influenza and the common cold.
Thank you for your continued support. Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19! Best wishes for a safe and healthy holiday season.
Respectfully,
Dr. Nick Ceglarek, Traverse Bay Area ISD
Superintendent with community partners listed below
Regional Health Officers
Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director and Lisa Peacock, Health Officer
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest MI
Kevin Huges, District Health Department #10 Health Officer
Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer
Dr. Michael Collins, Grand Traverse County Health Department Medical Director
Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer
Regional School Leadership
