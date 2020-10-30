19-Year-Old Accused of Alpena Verizon Store Break-In

A 19-year-old is facing charges after Michigan State Police say he broke into a Verizon store in Alpena.

Cameron Daoust of Alpena was arrested on Monday. State police say the breaking and entering happened back in mid-August.

They say several display phones were missing from the store.

On September 5, troopers stopped Daoust for speeding in Charlevoix County.

After searching his car, they say they found several of the stolen phones.

Daoust was arraigned Tuesday and is facing several charges.