Wexford Co. Clerk Explains What to Do If You’re Quarantined and Still Need to Vote

We wanted to take a look at what you should do if you are told to quarantine by the health department in the coming days before the election, but haven’t voted or returned your absentee ballot.

The good news is you have options.

You can still request an absentee ballot from your local clerk’s office.

If you haven’t returned it, the Wexford County Clerk says you can have someone help you with getting it back to your local clerk.

Michigan voters are allowed to have someone assist them with the absentee voting process if necessary.

Clerk’s say if you have any questions about voting, just call.

“There is an option on the envelope, on the outside, if there is someone assisting that voter the person assisting then would sign saying they helped out with that transportation of that ballot. Our phones are ringing off the hook with all sorts of questions so we are always available,” said Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.

All local clerks in Michigan will have special hours this weekend if you need to take care of any voting issues.