Wellness for the Family: Aquafaba Chocolate Mousse

October is World Vegetarian Month, and in this edition of Wellness for the Family, we explore a protein-packed dessert made with a very interesting ingredient.

“Chickpeas can be used in all sorts of ways, but this time we are using an often wasted item from canned chickpeas,” says BCBS registered dietitian, Shanthi Appelö. “The water in the can is called ‘aquafaba’ and if whipped up enough it resembles whipped egg whites”. This consistency is perfect for making chocolate mousse.

“This is an easier and healthier take on chocolate mousse as it takes out the extra sugar that’s inevitable in a packet,” Shanthi explains. “Using the chickpea water, aquafaba, from a tin of chickpeas helps utilize what would otherwise be waste. Aquafaba is a great substitute for egg whites for those who are allergic or who are vegan”.

Check out the recipe below to make this deliciously healthy and very sneaky sweet. Shanthi also mentioned that the aquafaba can take a while to turn into stiff peaks, so don’t give up on it.

Aquafaba Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

150 g dark chocolate (This is about half of a bag of chocolate chips, I like 62%)

1 tsp lemon juice (this helps the aquafaba form better peaks)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Water from one 14 oz can low sodium chickpeas

Optional: 2 tsp sugar (if you want it sweeter, this depends on your choice of chocolate chips)

Instructions:

Melt chocolate in a bowl on top of a pot of water set to medium-high. Make sure that the water does not touch the bowl of chocolate. The steam from the water will gently heat the chocolate so it doesn’t crumble. Let chocolate cool while you whip the aquafaba. Pour the chickpea water in a non-greasy bowl, add lemon juice and whip until it forms stiff peaks. Depending on the power of your mixer, it can take up to 10 minutes. Don’t worry, you cannot overwhip aquafaba. Gently fold cooled chocolate in with the aquafaba, be careful not to overmix so that it maintains the porous texture. It will decrease in size when folding it in. Pour in serving glasses and let cool in the fridge for about 4 hours. Serve with pistachios and strawberries, or whatever topping you’d like.

