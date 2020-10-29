Village of Elk Rapids Trustees Vote to Sue Owners of Bed and Breakfast Over Zoning Violations

An Antrim County Bed and Breakfast is the focus of new lawsuit brought on by elected officials.

The Village of Elk Rapids trustees met Tuesday and voted to sue the owners of Spring Lighthouse Bed and Breakfast over zoning violations.

That business is on Oak Street, where the village manager says they have broken a number of local ordinances and have been the focus of complaints from neighbors.

The village says the issues range from too many vehicles parking on public streets and loud noise from guests, to renting out more rooms than allowed, and not having an owner who lives at the property.

The suit is expected to be filed next week.