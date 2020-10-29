UIA Launches Online Dashboard to Increase Transparency, Provide Insight

In an effort to increase transparency, the Unemployment Insurance Agency just launched a new dashboard to provide insight into unemployment insurance activity since beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

The new online dashboard provides weekly data including the total amount of unemployment benefits paid for federal and state unemployment programs, types of claims, number of claimants, percent of eligible claimants paid and weekly claim activity.

The dashboard also includes a download feature for a full report containing detailed information.

The state will update the dashboard every Wednesday.

Last week, the UIA launched a new phone appointment system to resolve specific claim issues.

Since launching last week, the telephone appointment system has served nearly 5,000 workers.

You can schedule an appointment online up to one week in advance for issues like:

I filed under the wrong Social Security Number

My claim is inactive

I am unable to certify for all weeks needed

I need to file a claim, but one is already filed in my name

I do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim

Since March 15, more than 2.3 million have applied for state and federal benefits, with over $25 billion in benefits paid to 2.2 million workers.

The UIA says there are about 99,000 claimants needing ID verification and just under 11,000 in the adjudication process which requires a one-on-one review of their claim.