Two Arrested After Police Find Meth, Prescription Pills During Kalkaska Traffic Stop

Police arrested two people in Kalkaska after they found a large amount of money and drugs.

The Traverse Narcotics Team says Jacob Bectel and Jaeliana Moreno were pulled over near Kalkaska after Grand Traverse Band Tribal Police reported that they tried to exchange a large amount of cash for other sized bills at a local casino.

Kalkaska village police pulled the couple over and say they found over $3,000, nearly four ounces of meth, prescription pills, and several fake IDs.

According to state police, Bectel stole money from a family member to purchase the meth.

Both are facing drug charges and are third time offenders.