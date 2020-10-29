Trump Administration Ends Gray Wolf Protections Across Most of US

Gray wolves have been removed from the endangered species list in most of the U.S.

Thursday’s action by the Trump administration ends longstanding federal safeguards for the predators in the Lower 48 states, except for a small population of Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.

The move could allowing hunting of gray wolves to resume in Great Lake states.

Biologists who reviewed the Trump administration’s plan to end protection of wolves say it lacked scientific justification.

Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range.