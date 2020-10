State troopers arrested several people after a vandalism incident in Otsego County.

Traci Derue, Justice Birchfield and a 15-year-old are accused of spray painting several homes and cars in Bagley Township.

Police say the three were seen trespassing on a vacation property’s security cameras.

When police got to the area, they saw the spray paint.

Troopers estimate the damage to about $8,000.