Short’s Brewing Co. Nearing Completion of Major Expansion

It’s been a difficult year for many businesses but some local breweries are thriving thanks to a major rise in demand for their beverages.

Jolly Pumpkin is opening an East Lansing location and Short’s in Elk Rapids wrapping up a big expansion.

Short’s Brewing Company is nearing completion on a $3.5 million expansion at their Elk Rapids production facility, including a new tasting room, added production and bottling capacity and more storage space.

“And beyond that we’re out of beer, so we’re trying to make more, figure out ways we can make more. Thankfully earlier in the year, we had the foresight to build can storage and have cans to put the beer in and now we’re focusing on improving the efficiency of how to make more,” said CEO Scott Newman-Bale.

Short’s CEO Scott Newman-Bale says they’re bottling their beverages just about as fast as they can make them.

“The first half of the year was rough, and difficult to adjust to, but now people are still drinking they’re still doing it at home, they’re consuming more at home than on premise, so we’re definitely seeing a large switch to cans. If you add in what we have here and at our brewery and distributor, most of the beer that you’re seeing on shelves or drinking in restaurants is probably 2-3 days old,” said Newman-Bale.

And it’s that recent surge in demand that’s been a major driver behind this expansion.

“Since June 1 we’ve been up around 30 percent, so we’re actually positive now for the entire year which is shocking considering how bad it was at the start of the year. So we’re positive for the entire year and we’re seeing growth continue,” said Newman-Bale.