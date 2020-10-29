Restaurants Prepare for New COVID-19 Restrictions

We talked to a restaurant about the recent health department changes.

The owner of J&S Hamburg South Airport in Traverse City says they’ve gotten used to these fast paced changes.

She says they’ve adjusted for orders before and can do it again.

“We have a full plan for that, and we’re fully prepared to be able to make sure that we take down everyone’s name, the time they were here and their phone number. Whatever we can do to keep everyone safe,” said Tiffany McQueer, Owner.

Again, this policy goes into effect on November 2.