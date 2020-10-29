Presidential Campaigns Pull Out All the Stops 5 Days Out

The 2020 presidential election is now just five days away.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden are pulling out all stops to win over undecided voters.

The president spent Wednesday campaigning in Arizona, focusing on Latino communities.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made an appearance in a virtual town hall hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Both nominees also spoke up about Monday’s police involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

President Trump said, “You can’t allow that to happen. We’re watching it very closely and we’re waiting for a call. If they want help, we’re there.”

And Biden said, “There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence.”

So far, 35 million mail-in ballots have been returned. That is more than the total number of mail in ballots returned during the 2016 election, which was 33.3 million.

As we get closer to Election Day, we’re seeing a stronger push in the state from both sides, showing us how important Michigan is in the race to the White House.

President Trump was in Lansing on Tuesday, his third stop in Michigan in the past month.

And Vice President Mike Pence was in Flint Wednesday.

Thursday Dr. Jill Biden will campaign for her husband in Lansing and Westland, and Eric and Tiffany Trump will also make stops downstate to speak on behalf of their father.

President Trump will return to Michigan Friday, holding a rally in Waterford Township.

Then on Saturday, former president Barack Obama will join former Vice President Joe Biden here in Michigan.

The time and location of their visit has not been announced yet.