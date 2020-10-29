Northern Michigan Schools Face Challenges After State Moves Region Back to Phase 4

Moving the Traverse City region back to phase 4 has implications for schools all across northern Michigan.

It means more restrictions on students and staff, as well.

Safety protocols will have to change under phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

That includes the use of PPE, screening students and staff, and keeping students separated.

Phase 4 requires masks or face shields be worn at all times by staff, pre-k through 12th grade students, and bus drivers.

That includes in hallways and in common areas, except during meals, and by all 6th through 12th graders while in the classroom.

Schoolwide assemblies are no longer allowed.

Schools must cooperate with the local health departments for screening protocols for staff and students.

Phase 4 also calls for the suspension of large scale indoor spectator events.

According to an MHSAA spokesperson, they don’t expect any changes to their guidelines for athletics.

Doctor John VanWagoner says, “It has created some inconsistencies, when parents don’t understand why does that school district do this and that school district does that. But everybody

We are actively working to get in touch with local schools to ask them about their plans on how to deal with all of these changes.

Stay with 9&10 News as we work to bring you those answers.